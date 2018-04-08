Head-To-Head Analysis: NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) & Viasat (VSAT)

NeoPhotonics (NYSE: NPTN) and Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares NeoPhotonics and Viasat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeoPhotonics -18.21% -22.53% -11.82% Viasat -2.59% -1.13% -0.65%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.0% of NeoPhotonics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.4% of Viasat shares are held by institutional investors. 17.3% of NeoPhotonics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of Viasat shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

NeoPhotonics has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viasat has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for NeoPhotonics and Viasat, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeoPhotonics 0 4 4 1 2.67 Viasat 2 4 4 0 2.20

NeoPhotonics presently has a consensus target price of $8.92, indicating a potential upside of 42.67%. Viasat has a consensus target price of $74.22, indicating a potential upside of 17.53%. Given NeoPhotonics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe NeoPhotonics is more favorable than Viasat.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NeoPhotonics and Viasat’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeoPhotonics $292.89 million 0.94 -$53.33 million ($1.10) -5.68 Viasat $1.56 billion 2.38 $23.76 million $0.58 108.88

Viasat has higher revenue and earnings than NeoPhotonics. NeoPhotonics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viasat, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Viasat beats NeoPhotonics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals. The company also engages in developing pluggable coherent modules that combine NLW-ITLA with ICR and a coherent modulator; and offers 100G products for the client side and datacenter applications. In addition, it offers network products and solutions, including application-specific passive optical functionalities in modules or sub-system configurations; transceiver modules for various low speed access and mobile backhaul applications; and products for test and measurement, instrumentation, industrial, and research applications. The company sells its products to network equipment manufacturers through a direct sales force in North America, Europe, Russia, Asia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as NanoGram Corporation and changed its name to NeoPhotonics Corporation in 2002. NeoPhotonics Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Viasat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc. provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services under the Exede and WildBlue brands to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems; and enterprise broadband services. As of March 31, 2017, this segment provided broadband Internet services to approximately 659,000 consumer and small business subscribers. Its Commercial Networks segment offers fixed satellite networks comprising satellite network infrastructure and ground terminals designed to access Ka-band broadband services; mobile broadband satellite communication systems; and antenna systems for terrestrial and satellite applications, such as earth imaging, remote sensing, mobile satellite communication, Ka-band earth stations, and other multi-band antennas. This segment also provides design and technology services, including analysis, design, development, and specification of satellites and ground systems; ASIC and MMIC design; and wide area network compression for enterprise networks. The company's Government Systems segment offers government satellite communication systems, including various mobile and fixed broadband modems, terminals, network access control systems, and antenna systems; cybersecurity and information assurance products and services; and tactical radio and information distribution systems to enable real-time collection and dissemination of secure real-time digital information between command centers, communications nodes, ground and maritime platforms, and airborne intelligence and defense platforms. Viasat, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

