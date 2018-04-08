Financial Survey: Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) vs. The Competition

Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) is one of 9 public companies in the “Electrical industrial apparatus” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Plug Power to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Plug Power and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Plug Power $103.26 million -$127.08 million -3.00 Plug Power Competitors $341.72 million $15.13 million -3.74

Plug Power’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Plug Power. Plug Power is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.6% of Plug Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.8% of shares of all “Electrical industrial apparatus” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Plug Power shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of shares of all “Electrical industrial apparatus” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Plug Power has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Plug Power’s peers have a beta of 0.72, indicating that their average share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Plug Power and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plug Power -96.94% -93.76% -30.37% Plug Power Competitors -116.24% -24.38% -10.95%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Plug Power and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plug Power 1 0 7 0 2.75 Plug Power Competitors 45 161 267 6 2.49

Plug Power currently has a consensus price target of $3.60, suggesting a potential upside of 100.00%. As a group, “Electrical industrial apparatus” companies have a potential upside of 8.66%. Given Plug Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Plug Power is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Plug Power peers beat Plug Power on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc., an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen fueled PEM fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenFuel, a hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing systems; GenCare, which is an ongoing maintenance program for GenDrive fuel cells, GenSure products, GenFuel products, and ProGen engines; and GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that provides scalable modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors. It also provides GenKey, a turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology that is used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; and GenFund, which offers financing solutions to customers. The company offers its products to distribution and manufacturing businesses, and government agencies through direct product sales force, original equipment manufacturers, and dealer networks. Plug Power Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Latham, New York.

