Reviewing Renren (RENN) and The Competition

Renren (NYSE: RENN) is one of 60 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Renren to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Renren and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Renren 0 0 0 0 N/A Renren Competitors 315 1495 2177 62 2.49

As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 6.12%. Given Renren’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Renren has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Renren and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renren -119.20% -20.63% -12.83% Renren Competitors -18.40% -53.73% -7.38%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.0% of Renren shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.9% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 42.4% of Renren shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.1% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Renren and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Renren $63.36 million -$185.35 million -3.31 Renren Competitors $942.71 million $45.39 million 22.47

Renren’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Renren. Renren is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Renren has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Renren’s peers have a beta of 0.57, meaning that their average stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Renren peers beat Renren on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Renren Company Profile

Renren Inc. operates a social networking Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Renren and Internet Finance. The company operates Renren.com and Renren Mobile App that enable users to communicate and stay connected with friends, classmates, family members, and co-workers; and woxiu.com, a PC-based social video platform for users to stream their performances live to viewers. It also operates Renren Licai, a financing platform, as well as offers credit financing to used automobile dealers. The company was formerly known as Oak Pacific Interactive and changed its name to Renren Inc. in December 2010. Renren Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Renren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.