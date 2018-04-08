Head-To-Head Survey: Leidos (LDOS) and Spirit AeroSystems (SPR)

Leidos (NYSE: LDOS) and Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Leidos and Spirit AeroSystems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leidos $10.17 billion 0.97 $366.00 million $3.72 17.44 Spirit AeroSystems $6.98 billion 1.32 $354.90 million $5.35 15.06

Leidos has higher revenue and earnings than Spirit AeroSystems. Spirit AeroSystems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Leidos, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Leidos pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Spirit AeroSystems pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Leidos pays out 34.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Spirit AeroSystems pays out 7.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Volatility and Risk

Leidos has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spirit AeroSystems has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Leidos and Spirit AeroSystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leidos 3.60% 17.47% 6.38% Spirit AeroSystems 5.08% 34.03% 11.52%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.1% of Leidos shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.5% of Spirit AeroSystems shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Leidos shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Spirit AeroSystems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Leidos and Spirit AeroSystems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leidos 0 1 7 0 2.88 Spirit AeroSystems 1 4 12 0 2.65

Leidos presently has a consensus price target of $72.13, indicating a potential upside of 11.20%. Spirit AeroSystems has a consensus price target of $100.76, indicating a potential upside of 25.06%. Given Spirit AeroSystems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Spirit AeroSystems is more favorable than Leidos.

Summary

Spirit AeroSystems beats Leidos on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc. provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S. intelligence community, Department of Defense, military services, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and government agencies of U.S. allies abroad, as well as other federal, civilian, and commercial customers in national security industry. Its solutions include technology, intelligence systems, command and control, data analytics, logistics, and cybersecurity solutions, as well as intelligence analysis and operations support services to critical missions. The Civil segment provides systems integration services to Air Navigation Service providers, including the Federal Aviation Administration, Transportation Security Administration, and airport operators; vehicle and cargo inspection system, which enables the scanning of vehicles and cargo that produces a image using a low radiation dose; IT solutions in cloud computing, mobility, application modernization, DevOps, data center, network modernization, asset management, help desk operations, and digital workplace enablement; federal environment and infrastructure; and logistics services. The Health segment offers solutions to federal and commercial customers responsible for health and well-being of people worldwide, including complex systems integration, managed health services, enterprise IT transformation, and life sciences services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and offers related spares and maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services. The Propulsion Systems segment offers struts/pylons; nacelles, including thrust reversers; and related engine structural components primarily to aircraft or engine OEMs, as well as related spares and MRO services. The Wing Systems provides wings and wing components, such as flight control surfaces; and other miscellaneous structural parts primarily to aircraft OEMs, as well as related spares and MRO services. It also offers low observables comprising radar absorbent and translucent materials; rotorcrafts that include forward cockpits and cabins; and other military services, which comprise fabrication, bonding, assembly, testing, tooling, processing, engineering analysis, and training. The company was formerly known as Mid-Western Aircraft Systems Holdings, Inc. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas.

