Head to Head Review: Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) vs. Its Competitors

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE: SRC) is one of 10 publicly-traded companies in the “Nonresidential building operators” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Spirit Realty Capital to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Spirit Realty Capital and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirit Realty Capital 11.53% 2.84% 1.27% Spirit Realty Capital Competitors 68.85% 12.06% 6.75%

Dividends

Spirit Realty Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.9%. Spirit Realty Capital pays out 84.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Nonresidential building operators” companies pay a dividend yield of 6.1% and pay out 60.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Spirit Realty Capital has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Spirit Realty Capital has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spirit Realty Capital’s competitors have a beta of 0.52, indicating that their average stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Spirit Realty Capital and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Spirit Realty Capital $668.96 million $77.14 million 9.47 Spirit Realty Capital Competitors $6.26 billion $571.27 million 9.78

Spirit Realty Capital’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Spirit Realty Capital. Spirit Realty Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Spirit Realty Capital and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spirit Realty Capital 0 9 5 0 2.36 Spirit Realty Capital Competitors 32 109 168 7 2.47

Spirit Realty Capital currently has a consensus price target of $9.48, indicating a potential upside of 17.73%. As a group, “Nonresidential building operators” companies have a potential upside of 45.12%. Given Spirit Realty Capital’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Spirit Realty Capital has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.9% of Spirit Realty Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.0% of shares of all “Nonresidential building operators” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Spirit Realty Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of shares of all “Nonresidential building operators” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Spirit Realty Capital competitors beat Spirit Realty Capital on 13 of the 15 factors compared.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s operations are carried out through Spirit Realty, L.P. (the Operating Partnership). The Company invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate throughout the United States that is leased on a long-term, triple-net basis primarily to tenants engaged in retail, service and distribution industries. Single-tenant, operationally essential real estate consists of properties that are generally free-standing, commercial real estate facilities where its tenants conduct retail, service or distribution activities. as of December 31, 2012, the Company’s portfolio of 1,122 owned properties were leased to approximately 165 tenants.

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.