Reviewing Subsea 7 (SUBCY) and Eco-Stim Energy Solutions (ESES)

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS: SUBCY) and Eco-Stim Energy Solutions (NASDAQ:ESES) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Subsea 7 has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eco-Stim Energy Solutions has a beta of 2.24, suggesting that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Subsea 7 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.4% of Eco-Stim Energy Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Subsea 7 shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of Eco-Stim Energy Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Subsea 7 pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Eco-Stim Energy Solutions does not pay a dividend. Subsea 7 pays out 39.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Subsea 7 and Eco-Stim Energy Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Subsea 7 10.29% 7.82% 5.47% Eco-Stim Energy Solutions -61.22% -35.19% -22.07%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Subsea 7 and Eco-Stim Energy Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Subsea 7 $3.57 billion 1.18 $436.00 million $1.48 8.72 Eco-Stim Energy Solutions $44.02 million 1.69 -$26.94 million ($0.26) -3.84

Subsea 7 has higher revenue and earnings than Eco-Stim Energy Solutions. Eco-Stim Energy Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Subsea 7, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Subsea 7 and Eco-Stim Energy Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Subsea 7 2 1 0 0 1.33 Eco-Stim Energy Solutions 0 0 5 0 3.00

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions has a consensus target price of $2.36, indicating a potential upside of 136.47%. Given Eco-Stim Energy Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Eco-Stim Energy Solutions is more favorable than Subsea 7.

Summary

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions beats Subsea 7 on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

Subsea 7 S.A. operates as a seabed-to-surface engineering, construction, and services contractor to the offshore energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore. The company also offers engineering, procurement, construction, and installation of subsea umbilicals, risers, and flowlines; life of field services, such as inspection, repair, maintenance, integrity management, and remote intervention of subsea infrastructure; conventional services comprising fabrication, installation, extension, and refurbishment of fixed and floating platforms and associated pipelines; hook-up services; and refurbishment of fixed and floating platforms in shallow water. In addition, it operates heavy lifting vessels and oil and gas structures; and installs offshore wind farm foundations, as well as engages in the decommissioning of redundant offshore structures. Further, the company provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) and tooling services to support exploration and production activities. It has a fleet of 35 vessels; 2 vessels under construction; and 166 ROVs. Subsea 7 S.A. was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions Company Profile

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions, Inc. provides oilfield services in the United States and Argentina. The company offers pressure pumping, coiled tubing, and field management services to the upstream oil and gas industry. Its customers consist primarily of international oil and gas exploration and production companies, including national oil companies, local privately-held exploration and production companies, and other service companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

