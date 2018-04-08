Reviewing TreeHouse Foods (THS) and Lamb Weston (LW)

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE: THS) and Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) are both mid-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares TreeHouse Foods and Lamb Weston’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TreeHouse Foods -4.54% 6.49% 2.54% Lamb Weston 11.75% -69.53% 14.24%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.6% of Lamb Weston shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of TreeHouse Foods shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Lamb Weston shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Lamb Weston pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. TreeHouse Foods does not pay a dividend. Lamb Weston pays out 32.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

TreeHouse Foods has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lamb Weston has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for TreeHouse Foods and Lamb Weston, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TreeHouse Foods 1 12 4 0 2.18 Lamb Weston 0 2 3 1 2.83

TreeHouse Foods currently has a consensus target price of $54.13, indicating a potential upside of 39.46%. Lamb Weston has a consensus target price of $59.17, indicating a potential downside of 4.23%. Given TreeHouse Foods’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe TreeHouse Foods is more favorable than Lamb Weston.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TreeHouse Foods and Lamb Weston’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TreeHouse Foods $6.31 billion 0.35 -$286.20 million $2.81 13.81 Lamb Weston $3.17 billion 2.85 $324.80 million $2.32 26.63

Lamb Weston has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TreeHouse Foods. TreeHouse Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lamb Weston, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Lamb Weston beats TreeHouse Foods on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. is a consumer packaged food and beverage manufacturer. The Company’s segments include North American Retail Grocery, Food Away From Home, and Industrial and Export. The Company manufactures a range of shelf stable, refrigerated, fresh and frozen products. Its product categories include beverages, salad dressings, snack nuts, beverage enhancers, pickles, sauces, cereals, pasta and dry dinners, cookies and crackers, retail bakery, aseptic products, jams and other products. The North American Retail Grocery segment sells branded and private label products to customers within the United States and Canada. The Food Away From Home segment sells products to foodservice customers, including restaurant chains and food distribution companies within the United States and Canada. The Industrial and Export segment includes the Company’s co-pack business and non-dairy powdered creamer sales to industrial customers for use in industrial applications.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. produces and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels. It serves retail and foodservice customers; grocery, mass, club, and specialty retailers; and businesses, independent restaurants, regional chain restaurants, and convenience stores, as well as educational institutions. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Eagle, Idaho.

