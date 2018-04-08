Gol Transportes A�reos (GOL) versus United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Financial Review

United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) and Gol Transportes A�reos (NYSE:GOL) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.1% of United Parcel Service shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Gol Transportes A�reos shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of United Parcel Service shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for United Parcel Service and Gol Transportes A�reos, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Parcel Service 1 9 7 0 2.35 Gol Transportes A�reos 0 1 2 0 2.67

United Parcel Service presently has a consensus target price of $124.07, suggesting a potential upside of 17.79%. Gol Transportes A�reos has a consensus target price of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 24.03%. Given Gol Transportes A�reos’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gol Transportes A�reos is more favorable than United Parcel Service.

Dividends

United Parcel Service pays an annual dividend of $3.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Gol Transportes A�reos does not pay a dividend. United Parcel Service pays out 60.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. United Parcel Service has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares United Parcel Service and Gol Transportes A�reos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Parcel Service 7.45% 477.77% 12.76% Gol Transportes A�reos 0.95% -6.87% 2.54%

Risk & Volatility

United Parcel Service has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gol Transportes A�reos has a beta of 1.92, meaning that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares United Parcel Service and Gol Transportes A�reos’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Parcel Service $65.87 billion 1.38 $4.91 billion $6.01 17.53 Gol Transportes A�reos $3.31 billion 0.74 $6.00 million $0.27 52.26

United Parcel Service has higher revenue and earnings than Gol Transportes A�reos. United Parcel Service is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gol Transportes A�reos, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

United Parcel Service beats Gol Transportes A�reos on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc. provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States. The International Package segment provides guaranteed day and time-definite international shipping services in Europe, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America, the Indian sub-continent, the Middle East, and Africa. This segment offers guaranteed time-definite express options, including Express Plus, Express, and Express Saver. The Supply Chain & Freight segment provides international air and ocean freight forwarding, customs and truckload freight brokerage, distribution and post-sales, and mail and consulting services in approximately 220 countries and territories; and less-than-truckload and truckload services to customers in North America. The company also offers shipping, visibility, and billing technologies; and insurance, financing, and payment services. It operates a fleet of approximately 119,000 package cars, vans, tractors, and motorcycles; and owns 45,000 containers that are used to transport cargo in its aircraft. United Parcel Service, Inc. was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Gol Transportes A�reos

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. provides airline services in Brazil and internationally. It carries passengers to 53 destinations in Brazil, and 11 destinations in South America and the Caribbean on a fleet of 120 Boeing 737 aircraft. The company also offers cargo transportation and logistics services. In addition, it offers SMILES loyalty program in Latin America that allows clients to accumulate miles and redeem tickets for various locations worldwide. The company has a strategic partnership with Delta Air Lines, Inc. GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. was founded in 2001 and is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

