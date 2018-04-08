Versum Materials (VSM) & Tosoh (TOSCF) Head-To-Head Comparison

Tosoh (OTCMKTS: TOSCF) and Versum Materials (NYSE:VSM) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Dividends

Versum Materials pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Tosoh does not pay a dividend. Versum Materials pays out 10.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.2% of Versum Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Versum Materials shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Tosoh and Versum Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tosoh N/A N/A N/A Versum Materials 13.55% 6,666.66% 17.66%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Tosoh and Versum Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tosoh 0 0 0 0 N/A Versum Materials 0 1 6 0 2.86

Versum Materials has a consensus price target of $38.71, indicating a potential upside of 5.98%. Given Versum Materials’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Versum Materials is more favorable than Tosoh.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tosoh and Versum Materials’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tosoh $6.87 billion 0.96 $702.17 million $2.16 9.36 Versum Materials $1.13 billion 3.53 $193.00 million $1.91 19.13

Tosoh has higher revenue and earnings than Versum Materials. Tosoh is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Versum Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Versum Materials beats Tosoh on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tosoh Company Profile

Tosoh Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of basic chemicals, petrochemicals, fine chemicals, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Petrochemicals, Chlor-alkali, Specialty, Engineering, and Other. The Petrochemical segment offers olefins and polymers. The Chlor-alkali provides caustic soda, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride, high-performance polyurethane, organic chemicals, urethane raw materials, and cement. The Specialty segment handles inorganic or organic fine product, measurement and diagnostic products, electronic materials that include quartz glass and sputtering target. The Engineering segment deals with water treatment equipment and construction. The Other segment manages transportation and warehousing, inspection and analysis, and information processing businesses. The company was founded on February 11, 1935 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Versum Materials Company Profile

Versum Materials, Inc. is a provider of solutions to the semiconductor and display industries. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacturing, transportation and handling of specialty materials. Its segments include Materials; Delivery Systems and Services (DS&S), and Corporate. The Materials segment is an integrated provider of specialty materials for the electronics industry, focusing on the integrated circuit and flat-panel display markets. The DS&S segment designs, manufactures, installs, operates, and maintains chemical and gas delivery and distribution systems for specialty gases and chemicals delivered directly to its customers’ manufacturing tools. The Company is engaged in molecular design and synthesis, purification, advanced analytics, formulation development and containers and delivery systems for the handling of high purity materials.

Receive News & Ratings for Tosoh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tosoh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.