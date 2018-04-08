Reviewing Walmart (WMT) and Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI)

Walmart (NYSE: WMT) and Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Walmart has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ollie's Bargain Outlet has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Walmart and Ollie's Bargain Outlet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Walmart 1.97% 16.85% 6.51% Ollie's Bargain Outlet 11.85% 11.23% 7.86%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Walmart and Ollie's Bargain Outlet’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Walmart $500.34 billion 0.51 $9.86 billion $4.42 19.61 Ollie's Bargain Outlet $1.08 billion 3.40 $59.76 million $1.25 47.16

Walmart has higher revenue and earnings than Ollie's Bargain Outlet. Walmart is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ollie's Bargain Outlet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Walmart and Ollie's Bargain Outlet, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Walmart 0 17 13 0 2.43 Ollie's Bargain Outlet 1 6 6 0 2.38

Walmart currently has a consensus price target of $101.12, indicating a potential upside of 16.64%. Ollie's Bargain Outlet has a consensus price target of $55.83, indicating a potential downside of 5.29%. Given Walmart’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Walmart is more favorable than Ollie's Bargain Outlet.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.0% of Walmart shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.8% of Ollie's Bargain Outlet shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.4% of Walmart shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of Ollie's Bargain Outlet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Walmart pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Ollie's Bargain Outlet does not pay a dividend. Walmart pays out 47.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Walmart has raised its dividend for 43 consecutive years.

Summary

Walmart beats Ollie's Bargain Outlet on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc., formerly Wal-Mart Stores, Inc., is engaged in the operation of retail, wholesale and other units in various formats around the world. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices (EDLP). The Company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment includes the Company’s mass merchant concept in the United States operating under the Walmart brands, as well as digital retail. The Walmart International segment consists of the Company’s operations outside of the United States, including various retail Websites. The Sam’s Club segment includes the warehouse membership clubs in the United States, as well as samsclub.com. The Company operates approximately 11,600 stores under 59 banners in 28 countries and e-commerce Websites in 11 countries.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. is a retailer of brand name merchandise. The Company offers customers a selection of brand name products, including food, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys. Its warehouse format stores feature a range of products, including hardware, personal healthcare, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn and garden products. It offers cooking utensils, dishes, appliances, plastic containers, coffee, bottled non-carbonated beverages, coffee, bottled non-carbonated beverages, bedding, towels, curtains, laminate flooring, commercial and residential carpeting, air conditioners, home electronics, cellular accessories, dolls, action figures, puzzles, action figures, puzzles, educational toys, board games, luggage, automotive, seasonal, furniture, summer furniture and lawn and garden. As of January 28, 2017, it had operated 234 stores across 19 contiguous states in the Eastern half of the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.