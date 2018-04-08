Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc (RVLT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RVLT) will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Revolution Lighting Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the lowest is ($0.24). Revolution Lighting Technologies posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 53.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Revolution Lighting Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.12). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Revolution Lighting Technologies.

Revolution Lighting Technologies (NASDAQ:RVLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. Revolution Lighting Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a negative return on equity of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $35.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.05 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on RVLT. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Revolution Lighting Technologies from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Roth Capital set a $5.00 target price on shares of Revolution Lighting Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th.

In related news, CFO James Depalma purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $540,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert V. Lapenta purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.88 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,121,476 shares of company stock worth $4,019,057 over the last ninety days. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Revolution Lighting Technologies by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,374,654 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,523,000 after buying an additional 143,300 shares during the period. Northpointe Capital LLC boosted its position in Revolution Lighting Technologies by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 1,073,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,530,000 after buying an additional 571,592 shares during the period. Signia Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Revolution Lighting Technologies by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 1,039,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,421,000 after buying an additional 189,418 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Revolution Lighting Technologies by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 577,147 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 28,343 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Revolution Lighting Technologies by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 264,699 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 51,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RVLT opened at $3.43 on Thursday. Revolution Lighting Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $9.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/revolution-lighting-technologies-inc-rvlt-expected-to-announce-earnings-of-0-23-per-share-updated.html.

Revolution Lighting Technologies Company Profile

Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, markets and sells commercial grade light-emitting diode (LED) and conventional lighting fixtures. The Company operates in Lighting Products and Solutions (principally LED fixtures and lamps) segment. The Company’s products are used for outdoor and indoor applications, LED-based signage, channel-letter and contour lighting products, LED replacement lamps and commercial grade smart grid control systems.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Revolution Lighting Technologies (RVLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Lighting Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Lighting Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.