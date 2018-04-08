REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Downgraded by TheStreet

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 22nd.

NYSE REX opened at $73.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.10, a P/E ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.55. REX American Resources has a twelve month low of $70.48 and a twelve month high of $107.87.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The energy company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $109.54 million during the quarter. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 8.77%.

REX American Resources announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 22nd that permits the company to buyback 500,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in REX American Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in REX American Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in REX American Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in REX American Resources by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,916 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in REX American Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/rex-american-resources-rex-rating-lowered-to-c-at-thestreet-updated-updated.html.

About REX American Resources

REX American Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. The company also offers dried distillers grains, modified distillers grains, and non-food grade corn oil. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed. The company was formerly known as REX Stores Corporation and changed its name to REX American Resources Corporation in 2010.

Receive News & Ratings for REX American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.