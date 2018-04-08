Rex Energy (REXX) Sets New 52-Week High and Low at $0.71

Rex Energy Co. (NASDAQ:REXX) hit a new 52-week high and low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.71 and last traded at $0.73, with a volume of 174776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Northland Securities set a $2.00 target price on Rex Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.54.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -18.86, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.91.

About Rex Energy

Rex Energy Corporation is an independent oil, natural gas liquid (NGL) and natural gas company. The Company has operations in the Appalachian Basin and Illinois Basin. In the Appalachian Basin, the Company is focused on its Marcellus Shale, Utica Shale and Upper Devonian (Burkett) Shale drilling and exploration activities.

