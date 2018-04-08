REX (REX) Price Tops $0.19

REX (CURRENCY:REX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One REX token can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00002735 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and CoinExchange. Over the last week, REX has traded down 52.5% against the dollar. REX has a total market cap of $1.65 million and approximately $0.00 worth of REX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007073 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002925 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.79 or 0.00682227 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014539 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014275 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00174576 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00035812 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00051079 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

REX Token Profile

REX launched on August 28th, 2017. REX’s total supply is 24,015,497 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 tokens. The official website for REX is rexmls.com. REX’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for REX is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

REX Token Trading

REX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and IDEX. It is not presently possible to buy REX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REX must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

