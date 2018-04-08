RFG Advisory Group LLC Sells 502 Shares of IBM (IBM)

RFG Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of IBM (NYSE:IBM) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,729 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in IBM were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in IBM by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,228,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,572,538,000 after buying an additional 2,241,818 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in IBM by 151.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,250,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,955,000 after buying an additional 1,956,033 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in IBM by 1,155.3% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,358,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,923,000 after buying an additional 1,249,916 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in IBM by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,936,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,143,204,000 after buying an additional 1,241,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in IBM by 9,678.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 815,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,347,000 after buying an additional 807,553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $150.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141,887.48, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.29. IBM has a 1 year low of $139.13 and a 1 year high of $172.93.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The technology company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.03 billion. IBM had a return on equity of 69.48% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.01 EPS. research analysts forecast that IBM will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. IBM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

In other news, Director Frederick H. Waddell bought 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $163.38 per share, with a total value of $99,661.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Erich Clementi sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $2,010,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IBM has been the subject of several research reports. Vetr cut IBM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.45 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Pivotal Research set a $180.00 target price on IBM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of IBM in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of IBM in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of IBM in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. IBM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.01.

About IBM

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers Watson, a cognitive computing platform that interacts in natural language, processes big data, and learns from interactions with people and computers.

