Rhumbline Advisers Has $368,000 Position in Novavax (NVAX)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 296,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 53,300 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.09% of Novavax worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 446,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 105,117 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Novavax by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,225,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 71,047 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Novavax by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 162,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 69,600 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novavax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Novavax by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 115,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 63,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

Novavax stock opened at $2.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.12. The company has a market cap of $708.11, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 2.38. Novavax has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $2.75.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 million. The business’s revenue was up 92.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Novavax will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVAX shares. BidaskClub raised Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Novavax from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ladenburg Thalmann reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Novavax in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley set a $10.00 target price on Novavax and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.43.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. Its lead adjuvant is Matrix-M that is used to enable a vaccine to enhance the amplitude of the immune response and qualitatively change it, enhance its specificity to provide protection against related microorganisms, as well as allows immunization with much lower doses of antigen.

