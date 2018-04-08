Rhumbline Advisers Has $784,000 Stake in SandRidge Energy Inc (SD)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in SandRidge Energy Inc (NYSE:SD) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,190 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 5,960 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.10% of SandRidge Energy worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SD. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 130,891 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 15,174 shares in the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy in the fourth quarter worth $273,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,918 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 7,260 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 3,252.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,772 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered SandRidge Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. ValuEngine downgraded SandRidge Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded SandRidge Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

SD opened at $13.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $487.58, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.85. SandRidge Energy Inc has a one year low of $13.02 and a one year high of $21.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $93.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.70 million. SandRidge Energy had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 13.17%. equities research analysts predict that SandRidge Energy Inc will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Julian Mark Bott sold 2,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $49,833.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,310,461. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Mid-Continent and North Park Basin of the United States. As of December 31, 2017, it had 2,096.8 net producing wells; approximately 643,000 net acres under lease; and two rigs drilling in the Mid-Continent and two rigs drilling in the North Park Basin, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 177.6 million barrels of oil equivalent.

