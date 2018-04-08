TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,732 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.09% of TriCo Bancshares worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 6,367 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 20,047 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,382,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 331.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 35,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TCBK. BidaskClub downgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBK opened at $36.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $842.26, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.86. TriCo Bancshares has a 52-week low of $32.82 and a 52-week high of $43.79.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.08). TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $57.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.45 million. equities research analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 16th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.69%.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal subsidiary is Tri Counties Bank, a California-chartered commercial bank (the Bank). The Bank offers banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses through 68 branch offices in Northern and Central California.

