Veeco (VECO) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Veeco (NASDAQ:VECO) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,405 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.24% of Veeco worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Veeco by 3.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,953,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,198,000 after purchasing an additional 92,897 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Veeco by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,614,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,823,000 after purchasing an additional 17,998 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Veeco by 7.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,266,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,105,000 after purchasing an additional 83,135 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Veeco by 115.5% during the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 543,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,062,000 after purchasing an additional 291,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Veeco by 7.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 531,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,365,000 after purchasing an additional 35,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VECO. TheStreet upgraded Veeco from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veeco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.67.

VECO stock opened at $16.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.27, a price-to-earnings ratio of -807.50 and a beta of 0.57. Veeco has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $34.38.

Veeco (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $143.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.85 million. Veeco had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 9.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. analysts predict that Veeco will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Veeco declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Veeco

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor process equipment worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam etch and deposition systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

