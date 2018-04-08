Rhumbline Advisers Has $833,000 Stake in MBIA (MBI)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in MBIA (NYSE:MBI) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 43,337 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.12% of MBIA worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MBIA during the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of MBIA by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 810,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,932,000 after acquiring an additional 27,601 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of MBIA by 303.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 41,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 30,899 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in MBIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in MBIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000.

MBI opened at $9.23 on Friday. MBIA has a one year low of $6.04 and a one year high of $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($1.61). MBIA had a negative return on equity of 19.69% and a negative net margin of 370.67%. The firm had revenue of $251.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 525.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MBI. ValuEngine downgraded MBIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on MBIA in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

MBIA Company Profile

MBIA, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries, provides financial guarantee insurance, as well as related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services and asset management advisory services, for the public and structured finance markets. It operates through the following business segments: U.S.

