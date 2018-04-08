Rhumbline Advisers Sells 5,202 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (RUSHA)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,202 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.08% of Rush Enterprises worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RUSHA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Rush Enterprises by 16.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,012,000 after buying an additional 30,429 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $30,953,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,618,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,227,000 after purchasing an additional 48,762 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 14.1% during the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 298,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,816,000 after purchasing an additional 36,914 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Trust Group LLC bought a new position in Rush Enterprises during the third quarter valued at about $1,246,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

RUSHA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Stephens raised Rush Enterprises from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $49.00 price objective on Rush Enterprises and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.80.

Shares of RUSHA stock opened at $38.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $33.13 and a one year high of $55.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,640.32, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.28.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 3.65%. research analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rush Enterprises announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $35.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Rush Enterprises Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc is an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services. The Company operates through the Truck Segment, which includes its operation of a regional network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the name Rush Truck Centers. Through its Rush Truck Centers, it offers services, including retail sales of new and used commercial vehicles, aftermarket parts sales, service and repair facilities, financing, leasing and rental, and insurance products.

