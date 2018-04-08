Richard Cote Sells 77,200 Shares of Movado (MOV) Stock

Movado (NYSE:MOV) Director Richard Cote sold 77,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $2,933,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,302. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Richard Cote also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 27th, Richard Cote sold 1,600 shares of Movado stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $52,288.00.

On Tuesday, March 20th, Richard Cote sold 1,300 shares of Movado stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $41,600.00.

On Tuesday, March 13th, Richard Cote sold 1,200 shares of Movado stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $38,376.00.

On Tuesday, March 6th, Richard Cote sold 1,200 shares of Movado stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $37,524.00.

On Monday, February 26th, Richard Cote sold 1,000 shares of Movado stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $32,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 13th, Richard Cote sold 800 shares of Movado stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total value of $24,680.00.

On Tuesday, February 6th, Richard Cote sold 500 shares of Movado stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.07, for a total value of $14,535.00.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Richard Cote sold 1,600 shares of Movado stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $51,280.00.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Richard Cote sold 1,600 shares of Movado stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $53,536.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Richard Cote sold 1,600 shares of Movado stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $51,984.00.

Shares of NYSE:MOV opened at $38.55 on Friday. Movado has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $42.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.91, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of -0.16.

Movado (NYSE:MOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 29th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.26. Movado had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $149.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Movado will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 11th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Movado’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Movado’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Movado in the 3rd quarter valued at about $412,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Movado by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Movado in the 3rd quarter valued at about $354,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Movado by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Movado in the 3rd quarter valued at about $307,000. 66.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MOV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Movado from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Movado from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

WARNING: This news story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/richard-cote-sells-77200-shares-of-movado-mov-stock.html.

Movado Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes fine watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers its watches under the Ebel, Concord, Movado, ESQ Movado, Coach, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Tommy Hilfiger, and SCUDERIA FERRARI brands.

