Ring Energy Inc (REI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

REI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities set a $18.00 price target on shares of Ring Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. KLR Group began coverage on shares of Ring Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ring Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Roth Capital set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ring Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ring Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th.

REI stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $14.35. The company had a trading volume of 470,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,395. Ring Energy has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $16.09.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its stake in Ring Energy by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 242,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 75,194 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ring Energy by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 29,816 shares in the last quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ring Energy by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 295,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 45,142 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ring Energy by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 226,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 24,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ring Energy by 767.3% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 76,725 shares in the last quarter.

About Ring Energy

Ring Energy, Inc (Ring) is an exploration and production company that is engaged in oil and natural gas acquisition, exploration, development and production activities. The Company’s exploration and production interests are focused on Texas and Kansas. Its operations are all oil and gas exploration and production related activities in the United States.

