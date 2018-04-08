Rio Tinto (RIO) Given a GBX 4,000 Price Target at UBS

Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) has been assigned a GBX 4,000 ($56.15) price objective by research analysts at UBS in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 21st, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RIO. Citigroup raised Rio Tinto to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,050 ($56.85) target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Goldman Sachs set a GBX 3,300 ($46.32) price target on Rio Tinto and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Rio Tinto from GBX 4,500 ($63.17) to GBX 4,600 ($64.57) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($56.15) price target on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital boosted their target price on Rio Tinto from GBX 2,450 ($34.39) to GBX 2,750 ($38.60) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rio Tinto has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,159.21 ($58.38).

Shares of LON:RIO traded down GBX 85.50 ($1.20) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 3,560 ($49.97). The company had a trading volume of 2,844,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,860,000. Rio Tinto has a one year low of GBX 2,882.50 ($40.46) and a one year high of GBX 4,226.56 ($59.33).

In related news, insider Christopher Lynch sold 9,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,072 ($57.16), for a total value of £387,043.60 ($543,295.34).

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto plc, a mining and metals company, explores for, develops, produces, and processes minerals and metals worldwide. It finds, mines, and processes mineral resources, including aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, industrial minerals (borates, titanium dioxide, and salt), iron ore, thermal and metallurgical coal, and uranium, as well as sulphuric acid, rhenium, lead carbonate, and selenium.

