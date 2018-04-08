HSBC Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Rio Tinto (LON:RIO)

HSBC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) in a research note published on Wednesday, March 28th. The brokerage currently has a GBX 4,200 ($58.96) price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs set a GBX 3,300 ($46.32) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Liberum Capital reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 2,750 ($38.60) price target on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,200 ($58.96) price target on shares of Rio Tinto and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS set a GBX 4,000 ($56.15) price target on shares of Rio Tinto and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 4,300 ($60.36) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rio Tinto has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 4,159.21 ($58.38).

RIO stock opened at GBX 3,560 ($49.97) on Wednesday. Rio Tinto has a 12 month low of GBX 2,882.50 ($40.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,226.56 ($59.33).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st will be paid a GBX 129.43 ($1.82) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from Rio Tinto’s previous dividend of $83.13.

In other Rio Tinto news, insider Christopher Lynch sold 9,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,072 ($57.16), for a total transaction of £387,043.60 ($543,295.34).

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto plc, a mining and metals company, explores for, develops, produces, and processes minerals and metals worldwide. It finds, mines, and processes mineral resources, including aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, industrial minerals (borates, titanium dioxide, and salt), iron ore, thermal and metallurgical coal, and uranium, as well as sulphuric acid, rhenium, lead carbonate, and selenium.

