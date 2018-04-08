Ripple Price Reaches $0.51 on Exchanges (XRP)

Ripple (CURRENCY:XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. One Ripple coin can now be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00007156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitstamp (Ripple Gateway), HitBTC, AEX and Ripple China. Ripple has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion and $144.63 million worth of Ripple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ripple has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002942 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.70 or 0.00716895 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014635 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014097 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00171093 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00036504 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00049053 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00173016 BTC.

Ripple Coin Profile

Ripple launched on February 2nd, 2013. Ripple’s total supply is 99,992,405,149 coins and its circulating supply is 39,094,520,623 coins. Ripple’s official website is ripple.com. The Reddit community for Ripple is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripple’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com. Ripple’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripple positions itself as a complement to, rather than a competitor with, Bitcoin – the site has a page dedicated to Ripple for bitcoiners. Ripple is a distributed network which means transactions occur immediately across the network – and as it is peer to peer – the network is resilient to systemic risk. Ripples aren't mined – unlike bitcoin and its peers – but each transaction destroys a small amount of XRP which adds a deflationary measure into the system. There are 100 billion XRP at present.”

Buying and Selling Ripple

Ripple can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitcoin Indonesia, Altcoin Trader, Bitfinex, Exrates, Bitstamp (Ripple Gateway), Bitso, Upbit, Gate.io, Korbit, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Binance, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, CEX.IO, RippleFox, Kraken, CoinEgg, Coinone, BTC Markets, ZB.COM, Bitbank, BX Thailand, Coinrail, Cryptomate, AEX, Gatehub, The Rock Trading, HitBTC, Poloniex, BCEX, Bitsane, Koinex, BitFlip, Exmo, Coinbene, Abucoins, Rippex, Bits Blockchain, Ripple China, Huobi, Bitstamp, Qryptos, Bithumb, Bitinka, Mr. Exchange and Tripe Dice Exchange. It is not possible to buy Ripple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripple must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripple using one of the exchanges listed above.

