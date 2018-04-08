River Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,197 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (KO)

River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,016,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,847,000 after buying an additional 3,700,700 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,660,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,726,000 after buying an additional 84,539 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 616,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,738,000 after buying an additional 21,821 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 45,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 7,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 235,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,622,000 after buying an additional 5,136 shares in the last quarter. 66.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on KO. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $45.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Vetr cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.54 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of The Coca-Cola from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.04 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs set a $49.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.21.

The Coca-Cola stock opened at $43.92 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $42.19 and a 1-year high of $48.62. The company has a market capitalization of $189,406.22, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 38.36%. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 81.68%.

In other news, insider Ed Hays sold 84,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $4,009,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer K. Mann sold 1,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $84,735.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,454,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,523 shares of company stock valued at $5,885,511 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/river-wealth-advisors-llc-acquires-2197-shares-of-the-coca-cola-company-ko.html.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.