Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Riverview Bancorp (RVSB) Stock Price

News coverage about Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) has trended positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Riverview Bancorp earned a coverage optimism score of 0.32 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the savings and loans company an impact score of 44.9830776093276 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RVSB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Riverview Bancorp stock opened at $9.14 on Friday. Riverview Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.46 and a 1-year high of $9.75. The company has a market capitalization of $206.28, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $13.69 million during the quarter. sell-side analysts forecast that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 13th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/riverview-bancorp-rvsb-earning-positive-press-coverage-study-shows-updated-updated.html.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc (Riverview) is a savings and loan holding company of Riverview Community Bank (the Bank). The Company operates through two segments, which include banking operations performed by the Bank and trust and investment services performed by Riverview Asset Management Corp. (RAMCorp).

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.