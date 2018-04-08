Roadrunner Transportation (RRTS) Earns News Sentiment Rating of 0.25

Media headlines about Roadrunner Transportation (NYSE:RRTS) have trended positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Roadrunner Transportation earned a coverage optimism score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the transportation company an impact score of 46.3321370345704 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

RRTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roadrunner Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Roadrunner Transportation from a “c” rating to an “e+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

Roadrunner Transportation stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.31. The company had a trading volume of 470,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,035. Roadrunner Transportation has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $9.75.

About Roadrunner Transportation

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc provides asset-right transportation and asset-light logistics services. The company operates through three segments: Truckload Logistics (TL), Less-than-Truckload (LTL), and Global Solutions. The company's TL segment arranges pickup and delivery of truckload, intermodal, and ground and air expedited freight through its network of 42 TL service centers, 40 company brokers, and approximately 90 independent brokerage agents in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

