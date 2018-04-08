LivePerson (LPSN) CEO Sells $37,714.50 in Stock

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 2,465 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $37,714.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,914,222.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of LPSN opened at $15.05 on Friday. LivePerson has a 12-month low of $6.60 and a 12-month high of $16.60.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $57.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.60 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 8.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.11%. research analysts expect that LivePerson will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

LPSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Friday, January 26th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.54.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LPSN. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in LivePerson by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,932,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,218,000 after purchasing an additional 559,095 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in LivePerson by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,719,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,275,000 after purchasing an additional 508,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in LivePerson by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,989,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,377,000 after purchasing an additional 310,088 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in LivePerson by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,112,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,794,000 after purchasing an additional 308,910 shares during the period. Finally, Cortina Asset Management LLC increased its stake in LivePerson by 124.7% during the third quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 479,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,501,000 after purchasing an additional 266,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “LivePerson (LPSN) CEO Sells $37,714.50 in Stock” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/robert-p-locascio-sells-2465-shares-of-liveperson-inc-lpsn-stock-updated-updated.html.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc provides mobile and online business messaging solutions that power digital communication between brands and consumers. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment facilitates real-time online interactions, such as chat, voice, and content delivery across multiple channels and screens for corporations of various sizes.

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.