Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) PT Lowered to $22.00 at Robert W. Baird

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 21st. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. DA Davidson set a $25.00 target price on shares of Duluth and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Duluth in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Duluth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Duluth in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.86.

NASDAQ:DLTH opened at $19.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.31, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of -0.09. Duluth has a 1-year low of $15.13 and a 1-year high of $22.89.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $217.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.70 million. Duluth had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Duluth will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Duluth news, SVP Allen L. Dittrich sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $186,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Ferry sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total transaction of $337,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,600 shares of company stock worth $1,250,136. 70.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLTH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Duluth in the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Duluth in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Duluth in the 4th quarter worth about $683,000. Alexandria Capital LLC bought a new position in Duluth in the 4th quarter worth about $1,301,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Duluth by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 27,458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

