Robinson (LON:RBN) Price Target Cut to GBX 130

Robinson (LON:RBN) had its target price decreased by FinnCap from GBX 135 ($1.90) to GBX 130 ($1.82) in a report issued on Friday, March 23rd. FinnCap currently has a corporate rating on the stock.

LON RBN opened at GBX 75.50 ($1.06) on Friday. Robinson has a 52-week low of GBX 87 ($1.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 141.50 ($1.99).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from Robinson’s previous dividend of $2.50.

About Robinson

Robinson plc manufactures and sells plastic and paperboard packaging products in the United Kingdom and the European Union. It offers various plastic packaging products comprising injection molding products, such as thin walled containers, hinged caps, wadded wide mouth closures, overcaps and plugs, tamper evident tubs and lids, pudding basins, aerosol actuators and overcaps, thick and thin walled jars, CRCs, specialist moldings and devices, and multi-chamber jars; blow molding products, which cover integral handles, trigger sprays, shampoo, shower gel, wide mouth jars, laundry care, automotive, dosing packs, jerry cans, and toilet cleaners/bleach; and injection stretch blow molding products.

