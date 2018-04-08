Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Earns Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.21

News stories about Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Rockwell Automation earned a media sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.5078672882092 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NYSE ROK traded down $5.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $168.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,205,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,768. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $148.31 and a 12 month high of $210.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $21,590.38, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.26.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.41%.

Rockwell Automation declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $214.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $194.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.58.

In related news, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,706 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith D. Nosbusch sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $2,131,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 430,199 shares in the company, valued at $87,330,397. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,627 shares of company stock worth $23,604,488. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

