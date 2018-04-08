Rockwell Collins (COL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rockwell Collins (NYSE:COL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, “Rockwell Collins' solid financial position has enabled the company to outperform its broader industry in past one year. An improving liquidity position enables Rockwell Collins to pursue share buyback and payment of regular dividend. The company continues to be the primary global supplier of communications and avionics equipment for both commercial and military customers. However, Rockwell Collins has to keep upgrading its technology, in case it loses out to competitors developing better products, resulting in heavy expenditure on R&D. Rockwell Collins does not have a stable alternative supplier for certain goods or services, like liquid crystal displays. Loss of an important supplier or subcontractor or incapability to meet delivery requirements, could have an adverse impact on the company’s business.”

COL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen restated a hold rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Collins in a report on Friday, January 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rockwell Collins from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Collins from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $151.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Collins and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo cut shares of Rockwell Collins from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $133.48.

Rockwell Collins stock opened at $133.90 on Friday. Rockwell Collins has a twelve month low of $96.13 and a twelve month high of $139.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $21,951.96, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.70.

Rockwell Collins (NYSE:COL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.06. Rockwell Collins had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Collins will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Collins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. FNY Partners Fund LP purchased a new stake in Rockwell Collins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Collins in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Collins in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Keeler Thomas Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Collins in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. 67.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Collins, Inc designs, produces, and supports communications and aviation systems worldwide. The company's Interior Systems segment offers commercial aircraft seats; galley structures, food and beverage preparation equipment, and water and waste systems; oxygen and passenger service equipment; cabin lighting systems; and business jet and general aviation interior products.

