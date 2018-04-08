Michael Kors (KORS) vs. Rocky Brands (RCKY) Financial Survey

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ: RCKY) and Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Rocky Brands and Michael Kors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rocky Brands 0 2 0 0 2.00 Michael Kors 1 15 12 0 2.39

Rocky Brands currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential downside of 29.52%. Michael Kors has a consensus target price of $64.54, indicating a potential downside of 0.50%. Given Michael Kors’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Michael Kors is more favorable than Rocky Brands.

Profitability

This table compares Rocky Brands and Michael Kors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rocky Brands 3.79% 6.24% 4.81% Michael Kors 11.32% 40.86% 24.94%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.8% of Rocky Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.5% of Michael Kors shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Rocky Brands shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Michael Kors shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Rocky Brands pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Michael Kors does not pay a dividend. Rocky Brands pays out 37.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rocky Brands and Michael Kors’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rocky Brands $253.20 million 0.66 $9.58 million $1.16 19.57 Michael Kors $4.49 billion 2.20 $552.50 million $4.24 15.30

Michael Kors has higher revenue and earnings than Rocky Brands. Michael Kors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rocky Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Rocky Brands has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Michael Kors has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Michael Kors beats Rocky Brands on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of footwear and apparel marketed under a portfolio of brand names, including Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh and the licensed brand Michelin. The Company operates its business through three segments: wholesale, retail and military. In its wholesale segment, the Company distributes its products through a range of distribution channels representing over 10,000 retail store locations in the United States and Canada, as well as in other international markets. Its wholesale channels vary by product line and include sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants and uniform stores. In its retail segment, the Company sells its products directly to consumers through its consumer and business direct Websites and its Rocky outlet store. In its military segment, the Company sells footwear under the Rocky label to the United States military.

About Michael Kors

Michael Kors Holdings Limited is a designer, marketer, distributor and retailer of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel bearing the Michael Kors tradename and related trademarks MICHAEL KORS, MICHAEL MICHAEL KORS, and various other related trademarks and logos. The Company operates through three segments: retail, wholesale and licensing. The Retail operations consist of collection stores and lifestyle stores, including concessions and outlet stores, located primarily in the Americas (the United States, Canada and Latin America), Europe and Asia, as well as e-commerce. Wholesale revenues are principally derived from major department and specialty stores located throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia. The Company licenses its trademarks on products, such as fragrances, beauty, eyewear, leather goods, jewelry, watches, coats, men’s suits, swimwear, furs and ties, as well as through geographic licenses.

