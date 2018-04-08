Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, March 20th, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

ROKU has been the topic of several other reports. Vetr downgraded Roku from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $43.26 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Roku from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BidaskClub raised Roku from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. Oppenheimer lowered Roku to an underperform rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, November 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Roku presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.36.

Shares of ROKU opened at $31.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3,162.31 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00. Roku has a 12 month low of $15.75 and a 12 month high of $58.80.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $188.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.54 million. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Roku will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $761,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chas Smith sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $4,000,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,777,131 shares of company stock valued at $58,524,942.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. 10.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Player and Platform. Its platform allows users to search, discover, and access approximately 500,000 movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 19.3 million active accounts.

