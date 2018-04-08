Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom (DTE) a €17.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €17.00 ($20.99) price target on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DTE has been the topic of several other reports. Nord/LB set a €19.00 ($23.46) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Commerzbank set a €18.00 ($22.22) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Independent Research set a €19.00 ($23.46) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, equinet set a €13.30 ($16.42) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €16.74 ($20.66).

FRA DTE opened at €13.45 ($16.60) on Wednesday. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of €12.72 ($15.70) and a fifty-two week high of €18.13 ($22.38).

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

