LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (EPA:MC) PT Set at €265.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €265.00 ($327.16) price objective on LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (EPA:MC) in a research report report published on Thursday, March 29th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €270.00 ($333.33) target price on LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €270.00 ($333.33) price objective on LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Societe Generale set a €281.00 ($346.91) price objective on LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. UBS set a €275.00 ($339.51) price objective on LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase set a €255.00 ($314.81) price objective on LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €267.69 ($330.48).

EPA:MC opened at €247.50 ($305.56) on Thursday. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton has a twelve month low of €195.45 ($241.30) and a twelve month high of €260.55 ($321.67).

About LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE is a luxury goods company. Its business activities are divided into various business groups, including Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, Selective retailing and Other activities. The Company has approximately 70 brands and over 3,950 stores around the world.

