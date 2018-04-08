Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Polymetal International (POLY) to Outperform

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Polymetal International (LON:POLY) to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada currently has GBX 910 ($12.77) target price on the mining company’s stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 920 ($12.91).

Several other research analysts have also commented on POLY. JPMorgan Chase restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 900 ($12.63) price target on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($14.04) price target on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Numis Securities lowered shares of Polymetal International to an add rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 1,100 ($15.44) to GBX 1,000 ($14.04) in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Group cut their price target on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 725 ($10.18) to GBX 675 ($9.48) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,007 ($14.14).

LON POLY opened at GBX 724 ($10.16) on Wednesday. Polymetal International has a one year low of GBX 729.60 ($10.24) and a one year high of GBX 1,367.91 ($19.20).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from Polymetal International’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Polymetal International Company Profile

Polymetal International plc is a gold and silver mining company operating in Russia, Kazakhstan and Armenia. The Company operates through nine segments: Voro (CJSC Gold of Northern Urals); Okhotsk operations (LLC Okhotskaya Mining and Exploration Company and Svetloye LLC); Dukat (JSC Magadan Silver); Omolon (Omolon Gold Mining Company LLC); Varvara (JSC Varvarinskoye; JSC Komarovskoye Mining Company); Amursk/Albazino (Albazino Resources Ltd, Amur Hydrometallurgical Plant LLC); Mayskoye (Mayskoye Gold Mining Company LLC); Kyzyl (Bakyrchik Mining Venture LLP and Inter Gold Capital LLP), and Armenia (Kapan MPC CJSC and LV Gold Mining CJSC).

