Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RCL. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to $149.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $145.00 target price (up from $139.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $136.93.

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $114.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24,544.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.23. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52-week low of $93.86 and a 52-week high of $135.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 7th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is 31.87%.

In other news, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.19, for a total value of $772,971.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,768,686.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.10, for a total transaction of $2,562,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 807,741 shares in the company, valued at $103,471,622.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,799 shares of company stock worth $15,556,896 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth $185,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/royal-caribbean-cruises-rcl-downgraded-to-hold-at-valuengine.html.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Azamara Club Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.