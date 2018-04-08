Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Given News Impact Score of 0.11

Media headlines about Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Royal Caribbean Cruises earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the company an impact score of 46.3991093714733 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

Several equities analysts recently commented on RCL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up from $139.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.93.

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock traded down $2.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,106,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,993. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12-month low of $93.86 and a 12-month high of $135.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $24,544.80, a PE ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 7th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.87%.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.19, for a total value of $772,971.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,972 shares in the company, valued at $5,768,686.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.10, for a total transaction of $2,562,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 807,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,471,622.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,799 shares of company stock valued at $15,556,896 over the last 90 days. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Azamara Club Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

