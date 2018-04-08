Royal Dutch Shell’s (LON:RDSA) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) in a research note released on Thursday, March 22nd. The brokerage currently has a GBX 3,000 ($42.11) price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($30.88) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,930 ($41.13) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 2,725 ($38.25) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,950 ($41.41) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($39.30) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,645.83 ($37.14).

Shares of RDSA stock traded down GBX 158.50 ($2.22) on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,323 ($32.61). 3,786,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,420,000. Royal Dutch Shell has a one year low of GBX 1,982.50 ($27.83) and a one year high of GBX 2,579.50 ($36.21).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 1.37%.

