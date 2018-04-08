Royal Dutch Shell (RDSA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Friday.

RDSA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,830 ($39.72) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($42.11) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($30.88) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,950 ($41.41) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Royal Dutch Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,645.83 ($37.14).

Shares of RDSA opened at GBX 2,323 ($32.61) on Friday. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1-year low of GBX 1,982.50 ($27.83) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,579.50 ($36.21).

