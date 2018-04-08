News headlines about Royce Micro-Cap Trust (NYSE:RMT) have trended positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Royce Micro-Cap Trust earned a media sentiment score of 0.28 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.1877494453687 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

NYSE:RMT opened at $9.54 on Friday. Royce Micro-Cap Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.09 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%.

WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/royce-micro-cap-trust-rmt-earning-favorable-press-coverage-analysis-finds.html.

About Royce Micro-Cap Trust

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.