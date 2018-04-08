Stifel Nicolaus Analysts Give RSP Permian (RSPP) a $49.00 Price Target

Stifel Nicolaus set a $49.00 price target on RSP Permian (NYSE:RSPP) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 28th. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

RSPP has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of RSP Permian from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. UBS assumed coverage on shares of RSP Permian in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of RSP Permian from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RSP Permian from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of RSP Permian in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.41.

RSPP opened at $41.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6,612.02, a P/E ratio of 49.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.67. RSP Permian has a fifty-two week low of $28.76 and a fifty-two week high of $47.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

RSP Permian (NYSE:RSPP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. RSP Permian had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $249.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.71 million. research analysts predict that RSP Permian will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Wallace Family Partnership, Lp sold 62,500 shares of RSP Permian stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $2,925,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,584,918. 15.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hartree Partners LP lifted its holdings in RSP Permian by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 62,125 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in RSP Permian by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 122,342 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in RSP Permian by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its holdings in RSP Permian by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 96,949 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in RSP Permian during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

RSP Permian Company Profile

RSP Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin of West Texas. It owns interest in contiguous acreage blocks in the core of the Midland Basin primarily in the adjacent counties of Midland, Martin, Andrews, Dawson, Ector, and Glasscock; and in Loving and Winkler counties of the Delaware Basin.

