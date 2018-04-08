Rubycoin (RBY) Market Cap Hits $9.14 Million

Rubycoin (CURRENCY:RBY) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 8th. One Rubycoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00005088 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Bittrex. Rubycoin has a total market capitalization of $9.14 million and approximately $1,660.00 worth of Rubycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rubycoin has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00191943 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000564 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00060944 BTC.

Atmos (ATMS) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000442 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 127.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

CybCSec (XCS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Rubycoin Coin Profile

Rubycoin (RBY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 24th, 2014. Rubycoin’s total supply is 25,492,810 coins. The official website for Rubycoin is www.rubycoin.org. The Reddit community for Rubycoin is /r/rubycoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rubycoin’s official Twitter account is @rubycoinorg.

According to CryptoCompare, “RubyCoin is another precious gemstone coin – like Emerald or Diamond (EMD – DMD). The coin is a scrypt algorithm based currency with an average block time of 90 seconds and difficulty retargetting every block. The maximum supply is limited to 60 million, and the block reward halves each month for the first five months from 500 RBY to 50 RBY. There was a premine of 2% for bounties etc.. “

Buying and Selling Rubycoin

Rubycoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex and YoBit. It is not currently possible to purchase Rubycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rubycoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rubycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

