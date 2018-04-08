Ruff (RUFF) Trading 1.5% Higher Over Last Week

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. During the last week, Ruff has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. Ruff has a total market cap of $43.51 million and $6.01 million worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ruff token can now be purchased for $0.0523 or 0.00000744 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Gate.io and CoinEgg.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007133 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002944 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.58 or 0.00705167 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014557 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014194 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00172552 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00035910 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00049817 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ruff Token Profile

Ruff’s total supply is 1,790,300,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 831,800,000 tokens. Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain. Ruff’s official website is ruffchain.com.

Ruff Token Trading

Ruff can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, CoinEgg and Gate.io. It is not possible to buy Ruff directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruff must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ruff using one of the exchanges listed above.

