Rupee Achieves Market Cap of $1.62 Million (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. During the last seven days, Rupee has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. Rupee has a total market capitalization of $1.62 million and $2,255.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rupee coin can now be purchased for about $0.0705 or 0.00000998 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Jiyo (JIYO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002028 BTC.

YashCoin (YASH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003589 BTC.

MagicCoin (MAGE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Grimcoin (GRIM) traded up 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000065 BTC.

GlassCoin (GLS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00001401 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004259 BTC.

Catcoin (CAT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Allion (ALL) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000174 BTC.

FinCoin (FNC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Rupee

RUP is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 22,916,450 coins. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @CryptoRupeeRUP. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rupee’s official website is rupeeblockchain.org.

Buying and Selling Rupee

Rupee can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. It is not currently possible to purchase Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

