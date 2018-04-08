Rupee (RUP) Trading Down 6.1% Over Last 7 Days

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. One Rupee coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0705 or 0.00001010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Over the last week, Rupee has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. Rupee has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $2,321.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Jiyo (JIYO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001841 BTC.

YashCoin (YASH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003589 BTC.

MagicCoin (MAGE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001600 BTC.

GlassCoin (GLS) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Grimcoin (GRIM) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000038 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004313 BTC.

Catcoin (CAT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000349 BTC.

FinCoin (FNC) traded 47.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Allion (ALL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About Rupee

Rupee (CRYPTO:RUP) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 22,916,450 coins. The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @CryptoRupeeRUP. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Rupee Coin Trading

Rupee can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is not possible to buy Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rupee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rupee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.