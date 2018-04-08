RussiaCoin (RC) Price Tops $0.37

RussiaCoin (CURRENCY:RC) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 8th. One RussiaCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00005325 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RussiaCoin has a total market cap of $3.12 million and approximately $76.00 worth of RussiaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, RussiaCoin has traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SaluS (SLS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.64 or 0.00667855 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006420 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003917 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000611 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00101358 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00030741 BTC.

About RussiaCoin

RC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2014. RussiaCoin’s total supply is 8,377,873 coins. RussiaCoin’s official website is www.russiacoin.info. RussiaCoin’s official Twitter account is @RussiaCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Russiacoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS cryptocurrency made for all people around the world and escpecially the russian altcoin-community. Russiacoin will be the first coin to use the GDR (=golden readjustment algorithm) which is just similar to std. diff. adj. but has a adapted PoS start diff. so it will be a hybrid PoW/PoS in the PoW stage to allow an stabilization of PoS diff. within the PoW stage to make sure the network runs fluid. “

Buying and Selling RussiaCoin

RussiaCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to buy RussiaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RussiaCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RussiaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

